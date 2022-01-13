Palayan Resources moves ahead with due diligence on fintech merger
Jan. 13, 2022 2:00 PM ETPLYNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
Palayan Resources (OTCPK:PLYN) said it is moving forward with due diligence on a merger with a fintech company.
The preliminary valuation of the deal is $80M.
The fintech business will become PLYN's subsidiary and file consolidated financial statements.
As part of the deal, PLYN will seek financing to expand operations in multi-corridor multilateral remittance, multi-currency digital remittance solutions, blockchain remittance solutions and remittance as a service for institutions.
The fintech firm has country-centric network partners in 62 countries and has been in business for 10 years.