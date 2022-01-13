Virgin Orbit shares oscillate before rocket launch later today

Spaceport Cornwall Opens Exhibition On Satellites At Newquay Airport

Hugh Hastings/Getty Images News

  • Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is swinging around wildly today, up as high as 12% and dropping as much as 8%, ahead of the company's third commercial launch this afternoon. The shares are currently down 2.3%.
  • The launch is currently scheduled for a window of 1:20 pm to 3:50 pm PT, according to Virgin Orbit's Twitter account. The launch will include satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR). Spire Global shares fell 8.5%.
  • Virgin Orbit shares skyrocketed 30% on Tuesday after the company announced a launch window for the rocket that's now scheduled to blast off today. Shares of Virgin Orbit, which went public late last month through a de-SPACing transaction, have recently staged a comeback after a weak public debut.
  • Virgin Orbit is targeting six launches this year, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said during a telephone press conference on Tuesday. The company plans to launch out of Cornwall, England in the summer, which will be the first ever in the U.K.
  • The launch today is from the Mohave, California. VORB plans to launch four rockets out of Mohave and two from Cornwall.
  • VORB is a sister company to billionaire Richard Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
  • Also see, Why did Virgin Galactic stock drop today? Another debt raise could dilute shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.