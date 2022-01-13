Virgin Orbit shares oscillate before rocket launch later today
Jan. 13, 2022
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is swinging around wildly today, up as high as 12% and dropping as much as 8%, ahead of the company's third commercial launch this afternoon. The shares are currently down 2.3%.
- The launch is currently scheduled for a window of 1:20 pm to 3:50 pm PT, according to Virgin Orbit's Twitter account. The launch will include satellites for the US Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR). Spire Global shares fell 8.5%.
- Virgin Orbit shares skyrocketed 30% on Tuesday after the company announced a launch window for the rocket that's now scheduled to blast off today. Shares of Virgin Orbit, which went public late last month through a de-SPACing transaction, have recently staged a comeback after a weak public debut.
- Virgin Orbit is targeting six launches this year, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said during a telephone press conference on Tuesday. The company plans to launch out of Cornwall, England in the summer, which will be the first ever in the U.K.
- The launch today is from the Mohave, California. VORB plans to launch four rockets out of Mohave and two from Cornwall.
- VORB is a sister company to billionaire Richard Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
