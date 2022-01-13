CME Group stock gains after bullish mention on CNBC as other exchanges dip

Jan. 13, 2022

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • CME Group (CME +0.5%) manages to rise as other exchange stocks drop in Thursday trading after Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone chooses the stock as one of her favorites for this year.
  • She points out that the exchange's interest rate platform will benefit when the Federal Reserve starts hiking interest rates.
  • "As rates go higher, that builds their business," Firestone said on CNBC. "The last time we saw the Fed hike rates, it was incrementally, extremely good for CME. So it's a defensive financial, it's a growth stock."
  • The company can also be a play on cryptocurrency trading, she said. While CME isn't directly involved in crypto, it's a platform for crypto trading.
  • Checking in on other exchange stocks: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -2.1%), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -2.2%), Nasdaq (NDAQ -2.2%), MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX -0.9%).
  • See how CME (NASDAQ:CME) stock fared against its peers over the past year in this chart. See which financial exchange and data stocks screen best on the SA stock screener.
  • Previously, CME's international ADV rose 4% in 2021
