Coupang slips to new post-IPO as sellers win the day again
Jan. 13, 2022 2:14 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupang (CPNG -3.1%) continues to attract quite a bit of attention from traders.
- Shares of CPNG are down for the third session out of the last four and sit below the 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock slid to a new post-IPO low of $22.41 earlier in the session.
- Options trading on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is above normal levels and short interest stands at 6.14% of total float.
- Analysts covering the South Korean e-commerce stock have warned on high COVID-related costs and an elevated level of investment in the fresh/food delivery part of the business.
- Coupang (CPNG) is anticipated to post Q4 revenue of $5.18B and an EPS loss of $0.16 when it reports earnings in February. See the earnings summary on CPNG.