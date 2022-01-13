Coupang slips to new post-IPO as sellers win the day again

Jan. 13, 2022 2:14 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Coupang headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coupang (CPNG -3.1%) continues to attract quite a bit of attention from traders.
  • Shares of CPNG are down for the third session out of the last four and sit below the 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock slid to a new post-IPO low of $22.41 earlier in the session.
  • Options trading on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is above normal levels and short interest stands at 6.14% of total float.
  • Analysts covering the South Korean e-commerce stock have warned on high COVID-related costs and an elevated level of investment in the fresh/food delivery part of the business.
  • Coupang (CPNG) is anticipated to post Q4 revenue of $5.18B and an EPS loss of $0.16 when it reports earnings in February. See the earnings summary on CPNG.
