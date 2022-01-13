GS commodity strategist sees another year of outperformance for the asset class
- Goldman's Jeff Currie sees a strong fundamental case for commodities; relative to the valuations seen in other asset classes (bonds, equities, etc.), Mr. Currie sees the opportunity as unprecedented.
- (NYSEARCA:GSG) (NYSEARCA:USO) (CL1:COM) (HG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSEARCA:COPX) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:FCX)
- The strategist says that financial assets are riskier than at any point in a generation, highlighting that during the 2000 tech bubble, US treasury bonds yielded 6.5% while inflation ran at 3.7%; today, bonds yield less than 2% while inflation runs at 7%.
- Conversely, healthy commodity prices are not triggering a supply response that would put a lid on performance from here; while $80 oil and $4 copper would generally incentivize a wave of production, corporations are hesitant to make capital outlays in the face of Covid variants and a teetering Chinese housing market.
- Given the unprecedented disparity between financial assets (stocks, bonds, etc.) and physical assets (commodities), and persistent inflation challenges, the Goldman strategist is surprised that investor interest in commodities remains low.
- With peers at JPMorgan calling for $150 oil, and commodities outperforming for the first time in nearly a decade, Mr. Currie's views may not be mainstream, but he is not alone.