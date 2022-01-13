GS commodity strategist sees another year of outperformance for the asset class

Jan. 13, 2022 2:18 PM ETFCX, XOM, GSG, HG1:COM, XLE, COPX, CL1:COM, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goldman's Jeff Currie sees a strong fundamental case for commodities; relative to the valuations seen in other asset classes (bonds, equities, etc.), Mr. Currie sees the opportunity as unprecedented.
  • (NYSEARCA:GSG) (NYSEARCA:USO) (CL1:COM) (HG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSEARCA:COPX) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:FCX)
  • The strategist says that financial assets are riskier than at any point in a generation, highlighting that during the 2000 tech bubble, US treasury bonds yielded 6.5% while inflation ran at 3.7%; today, bonds yield less than 2% while inflation runs at 7%.
  • Conversely, healthy commodity prices are not triggering a supply response that would put a lid on performance from here; while $80 oil and $4 copper would generally incentivize a wave of production, corporations are hesitant to make capital outlays in the face of Covid variants and a teetering Chinese housing market.
  • Given the unprecedented disparity between financial assets (stocks, bonds, etc.) and physical assets (commodities), and persistent inflation challenges, the Goldman strategist is surprised that investor interest in commodities remains low.
  • With peers at JPMorgan calling for $150 oil, and commodities outperforming for the first time in nearly a decade, Mr. Currie's views may not be mainstream, but he is not alone.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.