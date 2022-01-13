ResMed gets upgrade at Baird, CLSA amid Philips' woes
Jan. 13, 2022 2:24 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD), PHGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ResMed (RMD +3.1%) was upgraded at Robert W. Baird to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $300, up from $270.
- CLSA also upgraded the company to Buy.
- Baird analyst Mike Polark upgraded said that, after Philips' (PHG +3.8%) update yesterday, he is now comfortable suggesting benefit from Philips' recall could be bigger than currently guided and have a value longer and higher than previously envisioned.
- On Jan. 12, Philips noted that it increased the size of its recall to ~5.2M devices globally, from 4M which the company announced in June 2021. In November, the FDA asked the company to conduct more tests for recalled ventilators.
- Royal Philips CEO Frans van Houten had said, “To date, Philips Respironics has produced a total of approximately 1.5 million repair kits and replacement devices, of which approximately 700,000 have reached customers."
- Philips sales for the quarter are expected to be ~€4.9B, around €350M lower than earlier expectations.
- CLSA said in a note that with a slow run-rate and expanding number of recalled devices, PHG appears unlikely to be clear of the recall any time soon. And while near-term supply chain issues are likely to weigh on RMD’s earnings (company flagged a tough 2Q22 and 3Q22), these headwinds are likely to ease from 4Q22 onwards and provide RMD with a clearer runway in which to capture market share.
- The sentiments were echoed by Baird analyst Mike Polark. For the company's upcoming report and March quarter Polark said he is "not expecting heroics," but he thinks they should be "fine versus expectations with great optics," adding that ResMed's June quarter "could be more exciting."