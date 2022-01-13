Biogen rebounds amid comments on M&A prospects
Jan. 13, 2022 2:27 PM ETBHVN, AUPH, AMLXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After a sharp selloff on Wednesday in reaction to an unfavorable Medicare decision on its new Alzheimer’s therapy, Aduhelm, Biogen (BIIB +5.1%) have recovered as analysts weighed in on M&A prospects for the company following a conference call with its management.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had already halved the price for the drug even before Medicare proposed to restrict the coverage for Aduhelm on Tuesday.
- However, at the conference call conducted following the setback, CEO Michel Vounatsos noted its recently announced cost cutting measures and said that the company was prepared to defend its earnings and the botttomline.
- “We will remain dynamic and flexible. And obviously, we have already communicated $0.5 billion cost-cutting measures starting now. Should we be in such a position in April, there will be additional ways. We have to protect the company's EPS and bottom line, and we will take additional measure,” Vounatsos said.
- “Management seemed to leave the door open on M&A, but did not provide detailed commentary,” commented Mizuho analyst Salim Syed after the call.
- However, RBC’s Brian Abrahams is not very convinced on a buyout deal. “….We believe major upside scenarios like a potential takeout remain difficult to envision given the pipeline risk and challenges to base business,” Abrahams said.
- Biogen (BIIB) is eyeing a list of potential acquisitions, and the company’s board could be interested in deals despite their previous rejections, Stat News reported on Thursday.
- According to the report, the candidates suggested by Goldman Sachs for Biogen (BIIB) management include BioHaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN), Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
- Late December, Biogen (BIIB) shares surged following a report on a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group.