Dominion Energy hit with downgrade to Sell at Goldman
Jan. 13, 2022 2:29 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Dominion Energy (D +0.3%) trades little changed even after Goldman Sachs slaps the stock with a Sell rating, cut from Neutral with a $72 price target, saying the shares are overvalued based on its sum-of-the-parts analysis and relative to total return opportunities elsewhere among large-cap utilities.
- Goldman's Michael Lapides sees potential downside to consensus earnings estimates for Dominion, given near-term construction cost headwinds and longer-term financing and regulatory risks, also noting that the bulk of other analysts are far more bullish on the stock's outlook.
- Dominion recently raised its capital spending guidance for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project to nearly $10B, which Lapides says should get added to the rate base and earnings power but could lead to higher than expected equity financing needs in 2023-24.
- KeyBanc's Sophie Karp today tapped Dominion Energy and Xcel Energy as "key ideas" in the regulated space entering 2022.