Supreme Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for businesses, but OK for healthcare workers

Jan. 13, 2022 2:42 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRNA, ENVAXBNTX, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor247 Comments

United States Supreme Court

CHBD/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court has blocked a Biden administration mandate requiring that employers with more than 100 employees have them vaccinated or tested weekly.
  • The decision, by a vote of 6-3 with the three liberal justices dissenting, called the requirement an "encroachment into the lives" of many employees.
  • The Biden administration argued that an Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") law gave them the power to issue the mandate.
  • The High Court, in a 5-4 ruling, let stand a separate mandate requiring vaccinations for workers at facilities that treat federally funded Medicare and Medicaid patients.
  • Vaccine stocks: Vaccine stocks: Pfizer (PFE -1.7%), BioNTech (BNTX -6.3%), Moderna (MRNA -5.2%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.1%), and Novavax (NVAX -10.6%).
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.