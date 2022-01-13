Supreme Court blocks COVID vaccine mandate for businesses, but OK for healthcare workers
- The Supreme Court has blocked a Biden administration mandate requiring that employers with more than 100 employees have them vaccinated or tested weekly.
- The decision, by a vote of 6-3 with the three liberal justices dissenting, called the requirement an "encroachment into the lives" of many employees.
- The Biden administration argued that an Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA") law gave them the power to issue the mandate.
- The High Court, in a 5-4 ruling, let stand a separate mandate requiring vaccinations for workers at facilities that treat federally funded Medicare and Medicaid patients.
- Vaccine stocks: Vaccine stocks: Pfizer (PFE -1.7%), BioNTech (BNTX -6.3%), Moderna (MRNA -5.2%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.1%), and Novavax (NVAX -10.6%).
