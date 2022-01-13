Natural gas retraces yesterday's gain -- down 11% on light news and warmer temps
Jan. 13, 2022 2:43 PM ETAR, CHK, EQT, LNG, UANBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Yesterday natural gas bulls haled the coming of a late winter, as bitter forecasts filled the weather section and henry hub natural gas prices rose 14%; today, slightly warmer weather hits the Northeast, and prices are down 11%.
- The Department of Energy natural gas inventory update this morning showed a healthy draw of 179bcf (versus an expectation of a 173bcf draw, and last week's result at 31bcf); nevertheless inventory levels remain in-line with the 5yr average.
- On the back of today's selloff, natural gas producers like Antero (NYSE:AR), Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are relatively stable, suggesting equity investors are holding out hope for a late-winter cold spell.
- With LNG export growth slowing in 2022 (NYSE:LNG), it may be difficult for US natural gas prices to trade on par with international gas prices in the near term, likely benefitting domestic gas consumers like CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN).