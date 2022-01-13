CarMax can still thrive despite online used car competition from GM - Baird

Jan. 13, 2022 2:48 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Baird think the market may be overreacting with CarMax (KMX -1.1%) to news that GM is launching an online car marketplace this spring.
  • Analyst Craig Kennison notes that CarMax has the scale, data and know-how to thrive in what is seen to be a massive, but increasingly competitive auto space.
  • "With GM and its substantial dealer network behind it, CarBravo has the potential to challenge CarMax, but the market is huge with room for many competitors and CarMax has wide moats the market may underestimate."
  • Shares of KMX have slipped more than 3% since the GM announcement was made.
  • The firm keeps an Outperform rating on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and price target of $170.
  • Read more about GM's CarBravo platform.
