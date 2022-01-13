Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reverses decline after report on potential M&A interest

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) reversed an earlier decline and is now up 3.4% after a report indicated Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) could potentially look to target the company.
  • Aurinia (AUPH) was down earlier at least partly after the company presented at two conferences today, though no M&A was mentioned. Now the shares are moving higher after a Stat News report that Biogen is working with Goldman Sachs to find potential targets for the company.
  • The list of candidates include Aurinia (AUPH), BioHaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX), according to the report. BioHaven shares ticked up 0.8%, while Amylyx jumped 7.6%.
  • Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) presented earlier at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference and a H.C. Wainwright conference.
  • Aurinia has been the subject of rampant takeover speculation in recent months after Bloomberg reported in late October that Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) indicated interest in acquiring AUPH. Some investors were hoping that a deal may come to fruition at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where other deals have been announced in past years.
  • Early last month Betaville reported that the AUPH was said to be close to deciding on a preferred bidder in its strategic review. There has also been speculation that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) may have interest, though GSK denied the report.
  • Some of the Aurinia (AUPH) takeout speculation seemed to be debunked when Aurinia announced a mixed shelf offering, sending AUPH shares down 30% on Nov. 22, as some investors saw the offering as a sign no deal would be happening.
  • AUPH surged on Dec. 2 after Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said during its R&D day earlier that it plans to focus on smaller, "bolt-on" deals despite the $20B it will receive from the sale of its Roche stake, according to a tweet from a pharmaceuticals reporter.
  • Last month, Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) was upgraded at Oppenheimer, which also cited its ongoing M&A story.
