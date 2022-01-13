QQQ and SQQQ provide insight on how investors feel about the Nasdaq Composite
Jan. 13, 2022
- Market participants might have tipped their hats on how they feel about the status of the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) through the lens of the fourth largest exchange traded fund Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).
- QQQ, with its $205B assets under management, tracks the performance of the 100 largest names of the Nasdaq and has experienced capital outflows early on in 2022 that equal $1.25B according to ETF.com. QQQ’s outflows resemble the third-highest YTD outflows among any other ETFs.
- The Nasdaq and QQQ have been under pressure as the 10-Year Treasury yield has risen this year, placing added stress on the tech-heavy index and ETF. Enough pressure that the Nasdaq has dipped below its 200-day moving average earlier this week.
- As investors exit QQQ at a rapid pace, it shows that investor capital does not feel comfortable about the circumstances for the tech-heavy index.
- Fueling the fire further is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ), a 3x leveraged inverse fund that climbs when the Nasdaq falls.
- SQQQ experienced $289.8M in capital outflows in Dec. of 2021 but has since made an about-face, and investors have pumped $89.1M into the ETF in the first week of 2022 per etfdb.com data.
- Year-to-date price action: Nasdaq Composite -4.65%, QQQ -4.46%, and SQQQ +13.76%.
- Below is a YTD chart performance of the Nasdaq Composite, QQQ, and SQQQ and how they fared against each other.