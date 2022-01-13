Equinox Gold grabs Q4 production record, posts strong annual increase
Jan. 13, 2022 2:54 PM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinox Gold (EQX -0.1%) reports Q4 gold production reached a quarterly record 210.4K oz. while full-year output jumped 26% Y/Y to 602.1K oz., in-line with company guidance of 560K-625K gold oz.
- The miner also expects full-year all-in sustaining costs will finish within guidance of $1,300-$1,375/oz. sold.
- Equinox says its top producing mine, Los Filos in Mexico, outperformed expectations and exceeded the top end of guidance after community blockades were resolved in August, providing five months of consistent operations to close out the year.
- During Q4, Equinox began construction at the Greenstone project in Ontario and made significant construction progress at Santa Luz in Brazil, which are planned to produce more than 400K oz./year and 100K oz./year of gold, respectively.
