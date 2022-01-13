Amazon and TikTok will be big winners in ad market share - Cowen analyst

Jan. 13, 2022

  • Cowen analyst John Blackledge said Thursday that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and TikTok will be the biggest gainers of market share in the digital advertising space.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen predicted that AMZN will grow its advertising revenue at an annual pace of 20% over the next five years, possibly doubling the overall pace of the industry.
  • Blackledge noted that this will build on a "huge year" the company's ad business had in 2021 -- one he doesn't think has been fully priced into the stock by.
  • "With the ad business accelerating significantly, the share price didn't appreciate as much," he said.
  • Commenting on privately owned TikTok, Blackledge reported that his data show that ad buyers prefer TikTok to competitors like Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube and Meta's (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram for campaigns aimed at 13- to 34-year-olds.
  • "Because it's not public, investors are missing out. It's set up really well," he said.
  • AMZN dipped in Thursday's intraday trading, slipping nearly 2% to reach $3,241.96 at about 3 p.m. ET. Shares of the online retailer had a choppy 2021, rising to a 52-week high of $3,773.08 in July but spending the remainder of the year in a wide range off that peak.
  • All told, AMZN has gained just 6% over the past year. This is well behind the 26% gain seen in the S&P 500 and less than a tenth of the 63% growth posted by GOOGL over the same period, as seen in this graph.
