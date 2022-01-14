Goldman says the case for growth stocks may be slower growth: At the Open
- The recent rise in rates and rotation to value from growth in equities is drawing comparisons of the unwinding of the Tech Bubble.
- But while there are many factors that support value at present, there are major differences between now and 2000 that could insulate growth from major damage, Goldman Sachs says.
- Goldman is looking for the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) to end at 2% this year, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) finishing at 5,100.
- "The modest upside to our interest rate strategists’ targets suggests limited further risk to Growth stock valuations from the discount rate," strategists Ben Snider, David Kostin and team write in a note.
- Adjusting for the interest rates environment, growth stock valuations look a lot less demanding than they do in 2000, they say.
- "At the peak of the Tech Bubble, the nominal 10-year US Treasury yield was above 6% and the real yield exceeded 4%," they add. "As a result, Growth stocks traded with an earnings yield less than the nominal Treasury yield and with a scant 100 bp yield premium on a real basis."
- "Today, the gap between the Growth stock EPS yield and Treasury yields is far wider on both a nominal and real basis."
- "The economic growth environment is another major difference between today and 2000," Goldman says. "The consensus estimate of the long-term economic growth rate has been steadily declining for nearly 20 years and is much lower today than it was in 2000."
- "A slow average pace of economic activity increases the scarcity value of firms able to generate strong idiosyncratic earnings growth and is likely one reason that Growth stocks have fared better in the past decade that they did for most of the prior century."
- "The likelihood of slowing economic growth in 2022 is an argument in favor of Growth stocks," they say. "Although our economists expect the real pace of US GDP growth to rebound from 2% in 1Q 2022 to 3% in 2Q, supporting the short-term outlook for Value, they expect growth will slow to 2% by late 2022 and remain at that rate in 2023."
- Goldman Sachs now sees four rate hikes this year.