F.N.B. launches digital program to offer specialized loan products for physicians
Jan. 13, 2022 3:07 PM ETFNBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) launches Physicians First, a digital program for specialized loan and deposit products for healthcare professionals.
- The program will be available online, in-branch and via FNB's proprietary eStore.
- Physicians First provides commercial loans, deposit products, mortgages and consumer loans, and wealth management services as well as a new Physicians Education Refinance Loan to pay off medical school loans.
- With over 250K healthcare professionals in FNB's multi-state footprint and over $4B in new medical student debt each year, FNB introduced Physicians First based on its potential to improve financial outcomes for members of the healthcare industry.
- "We've seen significant growth in our physicians' loans over the past 12 months and applied our digital platform to develop an efficient way to meet demand," said Vincent Delie, CEO, FNB.