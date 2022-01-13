Fresh Vine Wine slumps after monster rally yesterday

Jan. 13, 2022 3:19 PM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE:VINE) is down 21.20% as the stock gives back more than half of yesterday's monster gain tied to an announcement on a wine pairing deal with Midwestern chain Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar. The stock was swapping hands today at $5.47 at last check vs. the IPO pricing level of $10 and high trading mark of $6.69.
  • Fresh Vine Wine describes itself as a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the United States that positions its wines in the "better for you" segment which seeks to appeal to consumers' emphasis on a healthy lifestyle.
  • The company is expected to report its first earnings report next month.
