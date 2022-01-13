Banks - JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, BlackRock - Q4 earnings to reflect strength amid high inflation rates

Jan. 13, 2022

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • With the economy deepening into a high inflationary environment, the banks earnings kicking off this week will be in focus.
  • With loan demand seen picking up in Q4 and capital markets activities picking up amid strong equity markets, banks are here to report strong earnings.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14th, before market open.
  • JPM: The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.04 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.78B (-1.3% Y/Y).
  • Investors will focus on JPMorgan's net interest margin which is estimated to predicted to decline Y/Y and rising modestly on a sequential basis.
  • WFC: The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.61B (+4.0% Y/Y).
  • "WFC is taking action to restructure its business mix as it works to exit the Fed consent order/asset cap and reduce its expense base. Excess capital at Wells stands at 10% of market cap vs. 5% for median Large Cap Bank, enabling a net buyback yield of 10% in 2022 and a total cash return of 12%. Risks around the timing of asset cap removal and further regulatory action remain," Betsy Graseck, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley as cited by Yahoo Finance.
  • C: The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.79B (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Commercial bank stocks including Citigroup have seen a strong rebound amid the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
  • While the Fed is expected to increase interest rates in 2022, Citigroup's net interest income is likely to benefit from this move.
  • Investment banking and equity trading businesses are likely to continue their momentum for some more months.
  • BLK: The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.11 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.15B (+15.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JPM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time while over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • Over the last 1 year, WFC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time and over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, C has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time while over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time; over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
