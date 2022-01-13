Joe Manchin weighs in on nuclear energy debate, reportedly
Jan. 13, 2022 3:31 PM ETURA, CCJ, TSLA, TWTRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- According to three Bloomberg sources, Senator Joe Manchin would like to expand a nuclear-energy tax credit buried in the Build Back Better legislation recently passed by the House.
- Mr. Manchin would like to see the credit, $15/mwh to be claimed over the coming six years, made available for ten years.
- Though it's been widely reported that the Senator has asked the Administration to scale back its $2T spending package, the line-item nuclear tax credit request could suggest Manchin is becoming more comfortable with the legislation.
- In recent weeks Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) Jack Dorsey and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk have tweeted in support of the carbon-free fuel source.
- With the tide turning in Europe according to rumors which suggest nuclear energy will be considered "sustainable" under new policy-linked definitions, and with visible business leaders and politicians like Musk, Dorsey and Manchin supporting the carbon free fuel source, the public's opinion of nuclear energy in the west appears to be moving in a favorable direction.
- On the back of unrest in Kazakhstan, where ~40% of global uranium is mined, North American producers like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and others (NYSEARCA:URA) stand to benefit from a move towards nuclear energy.