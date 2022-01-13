Shell to hand over Deer Park refinery to Pemex next week - Reuters

Jan. 13, 2022

Aerial View of a Oil Refinery and Fuel Storage

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pemex will take control of the Deer Park refinery in Texas on January 20, Reuters reports, eight months after Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.1%) agreed to sell its majority stake to the Mexican state oil company.
  • A Pemex delegation including CEO Octavio Romero reportedly will travel to Houston to finalize the deal on Thursday.
  • Neither company has detailed the volumes of refined product Mexico will receive from Deer Park nor how much crude it will be able to supply.
  • The controversial sale cleared a legal challenge earlier this week, when a U.S. federal judge denied a complaint from a group of laundromat owners who argued the sale would reduce competition in the U.S. fuels market.
  • The $596M Deer Park sale, combined with the $9.5B sale of the company's Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips, places Shell on pace to hit its $4B/year divestiture target.
