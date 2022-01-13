Elizabeth Warren points to Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent on rent hikes
Jan. 13, 2022
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren questions housing firms Progress Residential, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on recent rent hikes and plans to buy more properties, according to letters sent Thursday.
- She also asks the companies about the number of evictions in recent years, as affordable housing remains in short supply.
- Additionally, Warren is concerned about automated homebuying platforms such as Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), which recently stopped using algorithms to flip homes after reaching full capacity.
- Recall in the beginning of November when Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) considered bidding on some of Zillow's (Z) home inventory.
- In response to the letters, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) said it's "looking to help improve the situation and arrive at solutions," Bloomberg cites a statement. Progress Residential says it will comply with eviction moratoriums and would work with Warren.
