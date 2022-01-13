Elizabeth Warren points to Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent on rent hikes

Jan. 13, 2022 3:38 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH), INVHZBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor12 Comments

Sen. Warren Introduces Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act With Reps. Jayapal And Boyle

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren questions housing firms Progress Residential, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on recent rent hikes and plans to buy more properties, according to letters sent Thursday.
  • She also asks the companies about the number of evictions in recent years, as affordable housing remains in short supply.
  • Additionally, Warren is concerned about automated homebuying platforms such as Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), which recently stopped using algorithms to flip homes after reaching full capacity.
  • Recall in the beginning of November when Invitation Homes (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) considered bidding on some of Zillow's (Z) home inventory.
  • In response to the letters, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) said it's "looking to help improve the situation and arrive at solutions," Bloomberg cites a statement. Progress Residential says it will comply with eviction moratoriums and would work with Warren.
  • Previously, (Oct. 11, 2019) Elizabeth Warren revealed plans to hold private equity firms accountable.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.