Jan. 13, 2022 4:05 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • Nearly three years after being taken private, Sotheby’s is reportedly mulling a US-listed IPO for later this year and has chosen Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to work on the deal.
  • The luxury auction house, which is owned by French billionaire and art collector Patrick Drahi, is eyeing a valuation of around $5B, excluding debt, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources close to the matter.
  • Bloomberg said that the timing and size of the IPO will depend on market conditions. Sotheby’s may also bring on more firms to work on the deal.
  • Representatives for Drahi, Goldman and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.
  • Sotheby’s move to go public comes after a banner year for the auction house. On December 16, Sotheby’s reported it had already recorded consolidated sales of $7.3B for 2021, with 20 additional auctions to be completed by year’s end. Sotheby’s attributed $6B of its topline to auctions and the remaining $1.3B to private sales.
  • Drahi took the Sotheby's private in 2019 after buying it for $57 a share in a deal valued at $3.7B. Prior to the acquisition, Sotheby’s had been a publicly traded entity for 31 years.
  • One of Sotheby’s main competitors is Christie’s, which is owned by French billionaire Francois Pinault’s Groupe Artemis.
  • Known for dealing in high-end collectibles such as fine art and watches, Sotheby’s in recent years has expanded into streetwear and NFTs. The company reported NFT sales of approximately $100M for 2021, with online sales accounting for $800M.
  • In November, Sotheby's and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced they had bought an 80% stake in luxury real estate auction marketplace Concierge Auctions.
