KB Home stock surges 16% as analysts lift price targets after strong guidance
Jan. 13, 2022 3:51 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock climbs 16% after its Q4 EPS beat consensus and analysts cheered its 2022 gross margin guidance.
- Shares touched as high as $49.96 in trading on Thursday, approaching its 52-week high of $52.48.
- The homebuilder expects housing gross profit margin of 25.4%-26.2% in FY2022 — "the first clear indication that BTO (build-to-order) builders should experience a 'catch-up' in gross margins relative to their spec-building peers," writes Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim in a note to clients.
- He lifts KBH price target to $69 from $58, and increases FY2022 EPS estimate to $11.50 from $10.49 and FY2023 EPS estimate to $14.00 from $11.21. Reiterates Outperform rating.
- A number of other analysts also increased their price targets on the company: RBC Capital Markets to $55 from $46, Wells Fargo to $50 from $45; Wedbush increases price target to $73, a Street high, from $60; Barclays to $61 from $57.
- SA Quant rating has been Bullish on KB Home since Dec. 27, 2021.
