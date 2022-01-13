KB Home stock surges 16% as analysts lift price targets after strong guidance

  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock climbs 16% after its Q4 EPS beat consensus and analysts cheered its 2022 gross margin guidance.
  • Shares touched as high as $49.96 in trading on Thursday, approaching its 52-week high of $52.48.
  • The homebuilder expects housing gross profit margin of 25.4%-26.2% in FY2022 — "the first clear indication that BTO (build-to-order) builders should experience a 'catch-up' in gross margins relative to their spec-building peers," writes Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim in a note to clients.
  • He lifts KBH price target to $69 from $58, and increases FY2022 EPS estimate to $11.50 from $10.49 and FY2023 EPS estimate to $14.00 from $11.21. Reiterates Outperform rating.
  • A number of other analysts also increased their price targets on the company: RBC Capital Markets to $55 from $46, Wells Fargo to $50 from $45; Wedbush increases price target to $73, a Street high, from $60; Barclays to $61 from $57.
  • SA Quant rating has been Bullish on KB Home since Dec. 27, 2021.
  • From yesterday, KB Home (KBH) GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.15 and stock jumps after robust Q4 earnings growth, guidance
  • In October, SA contributor InvestOhTrader pointed to the company's sizable backlog and growing community count supporting future revenue growth
