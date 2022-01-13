O-I Glass subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 13, 2022 3:53 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass (OI +4.8%) surges to a three-month high after its Paddock Enterprises subsidiary files a Chapter 11 reorganization plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, which it says will permanently resolve all existing and future asbestos personal injury claims once the settlement is approved by the court.
- The plan includes a trust that will be established to process and pay for all asbestos-related claims, to be funded with $610M on the effective date of the reorganization plan.
- O-I Glass is undergoing a significant transformation, which has created some uncertainty for shareholders but offers investors a chance to "get in cheap," Daniel Jones writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.