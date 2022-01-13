Kymera Therapeutics slide continues as stock down another 15% today

  • Shares of Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR -15.2%) have had a terrible week despite an upbeat presentation at the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Tuesday.
  • From the close of trading Friday through trading late this afternoon, share are down more than 23%.
  • On Monday, the company unveiled its goals and milestones for this year. One of the most anticipated is an IND filing for the MDM2 degrader program KT-253 in the second half of the year, eying indications for leukemia and lymphoma.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis is very bullish on Kymera.
