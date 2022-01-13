Global Blood Therapeutics price target lowered at Cantor on COVID headwinds for Oxbryta

Jan. 13, 2022 4:01 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT -4.9%) has recorded its second straight session of losses after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target for the stock citing Omicron-driven disruption to the company’s sickle cell disease therapy, Oxbryta.
  • Maintaining the Overweight rating on the stock, the analyst Alethia Young has cut the 2022 and 2023 sales estimates for Oxbryta to a level she considers as conservative compared to the consensus.
  • “We think the company sounds confident about 4Q21 estimates and doesn’t expect Omicron to be a consideration until late in 4Q22,” she wrote. The price target dropped to $75 from $90 per share implies a premium of ~157.2% to the last close.
  • However, Young expects further upside if the profile of the company’s next-generation sickle hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor GBT601 continues to de-risk.
  • In December, the South San Francisco, California-based Global Blood (NASDAQ:GBT) won the FDA approval to expand the label for Oxbryta, allowing its use in children as young as four years.
