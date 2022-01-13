Why did Spirit Airlines stock rise today? Delta's earnings looked strong
Jan. 13, 2022 4:07 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rose 4.99% on the day and moved to their highest level of 2022 with the rally. SAVE is still down more than 40% from its 52-week high.
- The entire U.S. airline sector had a strong day after Delta reported Q4 results ahead of expectations and guided for profitability in Q2 and beyond. Delta's CEO also made the media rounds to say the the company thinks the worst of omicron is over.