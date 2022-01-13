OraSure InteliSwab rapid test detects Omicron at same level as other variants

Jan. 13, 2022 4:11 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Coronavirus B.1.1.529 - COVID-19 Variant omicron digital concept

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) said that its InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests detect the Omicron variant as effectively as they detect the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other previous variants of concern, including Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma.
  • The company said the Omicron variant studies were conducted using live SARS-CoV-2 virus at an independent, third-party laboratory and showed InteliSwab detected the Omicron variant at the same viral load levels, or limit of detection, as previous variants that were tested.
  • OSUR +2.20% at $8.35 after-hours
