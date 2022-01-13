Why did Taiwan Semiconductor stock go up today? Strong earnings and spending
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares surged on Thursday, as the semiconductor manufacturer said fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street estimates and it would boost spending for 2022 well above last year's levels.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares finished at $139.19, gaining more than 5% and just off their 52-week high of $145. More than 51 million shares were traded, more than five times the average daily volume of just over 9 million.
- For the fourth-quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor earned $1.15 per share on $15.74 billion in revenue, up 24.1% year-over-year. Estimates called for the company to earn $1.11 a share on $15.77 billion. Gross margin for the quarter was 52.7%, operating margin was 41.7%, and net profit margin was 37.9%.
- For the first-quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) said it expects to generate between $16.6 billion and $17.2 billion in revenue, with gross margins between 53% and 55%, while operating profit margins are expected to be between 42% and 44%.
- While discussing results, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chief Executive C.C. Wei said the company would spend between $40 billion and $44 billion on capital expenditures, to help ease the chip shortage facing the globe and capitalize on demand.
- Taiwan Semi said the added production capacity was due to higher demand for high-compute electronics, such as smartphones, electric vehicles and servers.
- Taiwan Semi is one of the major holdings of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), which continues to be a favorite among investors in the early going of 2022.