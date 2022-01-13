Scryb's Cybeats joins SecurityScorecard Integrated 360° Marketplace
Jan. 13, 2022 4:13 PM ETScryb Inc. (SCYRF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cybeats, owned by Scryb (OTC:SCYRF), has been selected to join and become a partner of SecurityScorecard Integrated 360° Marketplace.
- Cybeats Technologies was acquired by Scryb in March 2021.
- The SecurityScorecard Integrated 360° Marketplace offers access to 25,000 enterprises and providing security feedback, scoring and a marketplace to over 12,000,000 companies worldwide.
- Cybeats joins a one-stop-shop global cybersecurity marketplace, where member customers can unlock, discover and deploy trusted partner solutions and pre-built integrations on top of the SecurityScorecard network to find, manage and accelerate risk mitigation.