Congressional Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Meta, Google, Twitter, Reddit
Jan. 13, 2022
- The Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack has subpoenaed Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit in its probe.
- That's part of a recent string of activity from the panel this week. On Tuesday, it issued subpoenas to Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington - strategists and advisers for former President Donald Trump.
- Yesterday, it requested voluntary information from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
- The new tech-company subpoenas come after the committee says they offered "inadequate responses" to a request for documents from the past summer.
- “Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence," says committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson. "It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions. "
- Alphabet's YouTube was a platform for significant communications tied to planning and execution of the attack, the panel says. Meta's platforms were used to spread misinformation and coordinate.
- Reddit was the platform for a Trump-focused forum that hosted discussion and planning tied to the attack. And Twitter subscribers used that platform for communications regarding planning and execution of the attack, the committee says.
