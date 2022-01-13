Spirit Realty Capital falls 5% amid 6.5M stock offering
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) began an underwritten public offering of 6.5M common shares on a forward basis in connection with the forward sale agreements with Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities.
- The underwriters of the offering also expect to be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 975K additional shares.
- The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers. The company intends to contribute any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements
- SRC -4.54% at $47.30 after-hours