Good Times Restaurants reports Q1 same store sales
Jan. 13, 2022 4:20 PM ETGTIMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) said same store sales for its Good Times brand fell 2.5% Y/Y in Q1 ended Dec. 28.
- Q1 same store sales for Bad Daddy’s brand increased 24% Y/Y.
- Sales during Q1 of 2022 grew 19.5% at Good Times and 8.9% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, compared with the 13 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2019, among company-owned restaurants that were open for the 13 weeks in both years.
- During Q1, Good Times restaurants saw the highest same store sales growth in Oct., at 3.1%, while Bad Daddy’s saw the highest same store sales growth in Dec., at 34%.
- During a portion of Nov. and throughout Dec. of FY21, restaurant dining rooms in Colorado were closed by regulation, affecting same store sales during the current year favorably at Bad Daddy’s and unfavorably at Good Times.