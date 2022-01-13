SuRo Capital expects net asset value of $11.25-$12.00 per share as of Dec'21

Jan. 13, 2022 4:33 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Based on preliminary estimates, SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) expects its net asset value to be ~$11.25 to $12.00 per share as of December 31, 2021.
  • That figures includes $2.75 per share in dividends declared during the quarter.
  • As of September 30, 2021, SuRo Capital's net asset value per share was $14.79 per share, or $12.04 adjusted for $2.75 in dividends declared during the fourth quarter.
  • Investment Portfolio Update: At December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies (31 privately-held and 7 publicly-held).
  • The company plans to report its Q4 and fiscal year results in March 2022.
