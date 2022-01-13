UMH Properties lowers interest rate with third-party lending program
Jan. 13, 2022 4:36 PM ETUMH Properties, Inc. (UMH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) reduces the interest rate for qualified home buyers to 4.99% from 5.99% with its third-party lending program.
- "Our performance over the past few years has resulted in a reduced cost of capital and we are utilizing a portion of this capital to enhance the affordability of our product," commented UMH President and CEO Samuel A. Landy.
- Meanwhile, the company's return on total capital of 1.88% on a trailing twelve month basis comes in slightly below the sector median at 1.91%, contributing to a D+ Profitability Grade.
- Earlier this week, UMH Properties raised its dividend by 5.3%.