Orchid Island Capital stock dips after dividend cut due to margin compression

  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock drops 3.1% after the mortgage REIT cuts its monthly cash dividend due to the rapid compression of its net interest margin that occurred in Q4 2021.
  • Monthly cash dividend goes to $0.055 per share of common stock, down 15% from prior dividend of $0.065.
  • Orchid Island (ORC) cites recent comments from Fed officials indicating that it may take actions to remove substantial monetary policy accommodation.
  • "The company’s net interest margin has also been impacted by the persistence of longer-term rates remaining at or below levels observed earlier in 2021," Orchid Island said. "As a result, prepayment rates on the company’s pass-through and interest-only securities remain elevated."
  • Estimates Q4 GAAP net loss of $0.27 per share, which includes an estimated $0.49 of net realized and unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities and derivative instruments.
  • Estimated book value per share of $4.34 per share at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $4.77 at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • As a result, estimated total return on equity for the quarter comes to negative 4.9%.
  • in December, Orchid Island Capital increased its stock buyback program to over 17M shares
