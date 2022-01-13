Orchid Island Capital stock dips after dividend cut due to margin compression
Jan. 13, 2022 4:36 PM ETOrchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock drops 3.1% after the mortgage REIT cuts its monthly cash dividend due to the rapid compression of its net interest margin that occurred in Q4 2021.
- Monthly cash dividend goes to $0.055 per share of common stock, down 15% from prior dividend of $0.065.
- Orchid Island (ORC) cites recent comments from Fed officials indicating that it may take actions to remove substantial monetary policy accommodation.
- "The company’s net interest margin has also been impacted by the persistence of longer-term rates remaining at or below levels observed earlier in 2021," Orchid Island said. "As a result, prepayment rates on the company’s pass-through and interest-only securities remain elevated."
- Estimates Q4 GAAP net loss of $0.27 per share, which includes an estimated $0.49 of net realized and unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities and derivative instruments.
- Estimated book value per share of $4.34 per share at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $4.77 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- As a result, estimated total return on equity for the quarter comes to negative 4.9%.
- in December, Orchid Island Capital increased its stock buyback program to over 17M shares