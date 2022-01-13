Cardiovascular updates on new technology to treat arterial and coronary disease

Jan. 13, 2022 4:37 PM ETCardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) said that the company has made “significant progress” in its efforts to commercialize the intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) systems as a treatment for calcific coronary and peripheral artery disease.
  • In this regard, the company has completed the feasibility testing of a proprietary console and associated IVL balloon catheters.
  • Lithotripsy is a process designed to fracture and disrupt solid masses. So far, it has been used in the treatment of kidney and gall stones.
  • An investigational device exemption study for the CSI coronary IVL system and the first-in-human experience for the peripheral IVL system are planned for 2023.
  • The addition of the peripheral IVL system to the CSI’s portfolio is projected to broaden the company’s addressable market in the U.S. by more than 50% to ~$1B.

  • Read: In November, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) citing pressure from reimbursement rates and competition.

