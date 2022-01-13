StubHub aims to go public in direct listing

Jan. 13, 2022

  • StubHub Holdings is looking at going public through a direct listing, sources tell Bloomberg.
  • The company, which operates ticket resale platforms StubHub and Viagogo, is said to have recently confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission. Sources indicate the value of StubHub could be north of $13B in the direct listing.
  • Viagogo closed on its $4.05B acquisition of StubHub last September.
  • Sector watch: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is a direct competitor with StubHub. See the advanced chart on SEAT since it went public.
