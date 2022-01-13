Saratoga Investment prices $75M notes offering
Jan. 13, 2022 4:49 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) priced a public offering of $75M 4.35% notes due 2027.
- The notes will be issued at a price of 99.317% of par, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of ~4.50%.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through its SBIC subsidiaries) as per its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.
- The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions and the notes are expected to be delivered around Jan. 19, 2022.