Saratoga Investment prices $75M notes offering

Jan. 13, 2022 4:49 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) priced a public offering of $75M 4.35% notes due 2027.
  • The notes will be issued at a price of 99.317% of par, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of ~4.50%.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to make investments in middle-market companies (including investments made through its SBIC subsidiaries) as per its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.
  • The closing of the transaction is subject to conditions and the notes are expected to be delivered around Jan. 19, 2022.
