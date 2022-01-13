PROS guides Q4 revenue above consensus estimates
Jan. 13, 2022 4:49 PM ETPROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PROS (NYSE:PRO) is +1.31% in after-hours trading after providing an updated outlook for Q4 and FY21.
- Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $64M to $64.5M (vs. prior guidance of $63M to $64M and consensus of $63.51M); non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.19 to -$0.18 (vs. prior guidance of -$0.24 to -$0.22 and consensus: -$0.50); and adj. EBITDA of -$7.7M to -$7.2M (vs. prior guidance of -$10M to -$9M).
- FY21 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $250.4 to $250.9M (vs. prior guidance of $249.5M to $250.5M and consensus of $250.26M); and adj. EBITDA of -$26.1 to -$25.6M (vs. prior guidance of -$25 to -$22.0).
- This updated guidance is inclusive of EveryMundo, which was acquired by PROS on November 30, 2021.
- PROS will release its Q4 and FY21 results on February 10, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close.
This was corrected on 01/13/2022 at 4:52 PM. Note: The consensus non-GAAP loss figure for Q4 has been corrected.