PROS guides Q4 revenue above consensus estimates

is expected to be in the range of $64M to $64.5M (vs.

and

; non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.19 to -$0.18 (vs. prior guidance of -$0.24 to -$0.22 and consensus: -$0.50); and adj. EBITDA of -$7.7M to -$7.2M (vs. prior guidance of -$10M to -$9M).