R. R. Donnelley & Sons says recent systems intrusion now contained
Jan. 13, 2022 4:53 PM ETRRDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) said the recent systems intrusion that it disclosed last month has been contained, as per its latest SEC filing.
- The firm continues to actively engage in restoring affected systems and returning to normal levels of operations.
- RRD said it is not aware of any compromise of client data at this time.
- The firm is keeping clients informed of any relevant updates on an ongoing basis.
- As the investigation of this security event is ongoing, RRD can't determine the extent of the material adverse impact, if any, on its business or financial condition.
- The company continues to isolate a portion of its technical environment in an effort to contain the intrusion.
- RRD has also taken steps to enhance its security measures safeguarding its IT environment.