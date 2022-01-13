R. R. Donnelley & Sons says recent systems intrusion now contained

Jan. 13, 2022 4:53 PM ETRRDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) said the recent systems intrusion that it disclosed last month has been contained, as per its latest SEC filing.
  • The firm continues to actively engage in restoring affected systems and returning to normal levels of operations.
  • RRD said it is not aware of any compromise of client data at this time.
  • The firm is keeping clients informed of any relevant updates on an ongoing basis.
  • As the investigation of this security event is ongoing, RRD can't determine the extent of the material adverse impact, if any, on its business or financial condition.
  • The company continues to isolate a portion of its technical environment in an effort to contain the intrusion.
  • RRD has also taken steps to enhance its security measures safeguarding its IT environment.
