Bausch Health Companies files prospectus for Bausch + Lomb proposed IPO
Jan. 13, 2022
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) files registration statement in the already announced move to spin-off its eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, for it to trade as a separate public entity in the United States and Canada.
- Number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined.
- The long-awaited action for the company's spin off plans first revealed in Aug. 2020 sent the stock up 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- In the latest earnings result for Q3 2021, Bausch Health reported Bausch + Lomb's revenue of $949M (+4% Y/Y). The segment increased organically by ~3% Y/Y.
- The Canadian company acquired this eye care business for $8.7B in 2013 under then-CEO Michael Pearson.
Seeking Alpha's contributor The Value Investor writes, "The company has been deleveraging since 2017 as net debt is down from $25 billion to nearly $20 billion here, while the business has stabilized......The IPO of Solta will ensure that net debt will come in below the $20 billion"