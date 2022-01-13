Bausch Health Companies files prospectus for Bausch + Lomb proposed IPO

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) files registration statement in the already announced move to spin-off its eye health business, Bausch + Lomb, for it to trade as a separate public entity in the United States and Canada.
  • Number of common shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined.
  • The long-awaited action for the company's spin off plans first revealed in Aug. 2020 sent the stock up 1.5% in after-hours trading.
  • In the latest earnings result for Q3 2021, Bausch Health reported Bausch + Lomb's revenue of $949M (+4% Y/Y). The segment increased organically by ~3% Y/Y.
  • The Canadian company acquired this eye care business for $8.7B in 2013 under then-CEO Michael Pearson.

  • Seeking Alpha's contributor The Value Investor writes, "The company has been deleveraging since 2017 as net debt is down from $25 billion to nearly $20 billion here, while the business has stabilized......The IPO of Solta will ensure that net debt will come in below the $20 billion"

