Activist Starboard asks Mercury Systems to eliminate poison pill
Jan. 13, 2022 4:55 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist investor Starboard Value is asking Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to immediately eliminate the shareholders rights plan it adopted last month.
- Starboard Value, run by Jeff Smith, said it currently owns 7.33% of Mercury Systems and has been having conversations with the company over the past several months.
- If the company refuses to fully remove the poison pill, Starboard expects the company would at least raise the ownership threshold to 15% from 7.5% and put the rights plans to vote for all shareholders, according to a letter Starboard sent to Mercury's board.
- The Starboard letter comes after it was reported last month that fellow activist investor Jana Partners took a stake in the company and plans to push for a strategic review. Jana is said to have about a 6.5% stake in the defense and electronics maker and wants to discuss its ideas with management as it sees the company as undervalued.
- A few days after the Jana news was reported Mercury Systems adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
