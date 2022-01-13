Activist Starboard asks Mercury Systems to eliminate poison pill

  • Activist investor Starboard Value is asking Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to immediately eliminate the shareholders rights plan it adopted last month.
  • Starboard Value, run by Jeff Smith, said it currently owns 7.33% of Mercury Systems and has been having conversations with the company over the past several months.
  • If the company refuses to fully remove the poison pill, Starboard expects the company would at least raise the ownership threshold to 15% from 7.5% and put the rights plans to vote for all shareholders, according to a letter Starboard sent to Mercury's board.
  • The Starboard letter comes after it was reported last month that fellow activist investor Jana Partners took a stake in the company and plans to push for a strategic review. Jana is said to have about a 6.5% stake in the defense and electronics maker and wants to discuss its ideas with management as it sees the company as undervalued.
  • A few days after the Jana news was reported Mercury Systems adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
