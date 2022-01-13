Capital One Financial upgraded to Buy at Edward Jones, added to Focus List
Jan. 13, 2022 4:55 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Edward Jones analyst Kyle Sanders upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Buy from Hold and adds it to the firm's U.S. Stock Focus List.
- Capital One's (COF) franchise in credit cards, auto loans, and digital banking are "well positioned to benefit from a rebound in economic growth," Sanders writes in a note to clients.
- Even with credit costs expected to increase from recent historical lows as fiscal stimulus fades, "we think a strong labor market will temper the increase in loan defaults relative to market expectations, providing upside to the current share price," the analyst said.
- He adds that its continuously improving technology capabilities put it ahead of many of its peers in the digital transformation of banking.
- Capital One (COF) shares rise 0.4% in after-hours trading.
- Sanders' Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating, while SA Authors have a Very Bullish average rating on the stock.
- SA contributor Nicoper Research sees Capital One (COF) as undervalued, noting that its high loan loss reserves will allow for further releases that can finance its portfolio growth.