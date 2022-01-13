Fed's Harker: We need action on inflation but process should be careful, methodical
Jan. 13, 2022 5:01 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said Thursday that the central bank should tighten monetary policy in stages, removing stimulus methodically in order to tamp down inflationary pressures without sparking a major economic or market reaction.
- "We do need to take action on inflation. It is more persistent than we thought a while ago," Harker said, noting that he has "penciled in" three rate hikes during the year but contended that "four is not out of the question."
- The Philly Fed president argued that the Fed should take a measured approach to its hawkish move, removing its stimulus program in stages.
- This starts by tapering its asset-purchase programs. Once the central bank is no longer buying Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, Harker recommended a series of rate hikes meant to take short-term interest rates "sufficiently away from zero."
- At that point, he advocated normalizing the central bank's balance sheet, which would involve selling off the assets it bought during its quantitative easing.
- Harker stressed that these actions shouldn't happen all at once to limit the risk of tipping the economy into recession by tightening too quickly.
- "We do it carefully and methodically. This is why I am not in the camp of raising rates and doing balance sheet normalization all at the same time," he said.
- Harker said the eventual process of quantitative tightening will be more aggressive than the last time the Fed ran the process, as it has expanded the balance sheet significantly more.
- The Philly Fed president suggested that he will also look at the market reaction when judging policy, saying a methodical approach will also limit the risk of a massive sell-off in response to central bank action.
- Going forward, Harker contended that the Fed should try to use changes in the federal funds rate to steer policy rather than changes in the central bank's balance sheet.
- On COVID, Harker predicted that people will "learn to live with" the virus and that companies will solve supply chain issues over time.
