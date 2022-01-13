Premier's unit Contigo partners OhioHealthy for health plan offerings
Jan. 13, 2022 5:01 PM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Premier's (NASDAQ:PINC) unit Contigo Health is collaborating with OhioHealthy Plans LLC to serve ~43K OhioHealthy members.
- The company said OhioHealthy will use Contigo Health’s third-party administrator business process operations (TPA BPO) offering to help its members access more affordable, high-quality healthcare.
- Under the agreement, Contigo will manage OhioHealthy’s back office claims administration operations. OhioHealthy will also use Contigo Health’s care management platform and offer ongoing sales and marketing support for OhioHealthy’s offerings.
- OhioHealthy offers access to a primary network of more than 11.5K physicians and 97 hospitals in Ohio.
- Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed and are not expected to materially impact Premier’s fiscal year 2022 financial results.
- PINC +0.31% after hours to $39.87