CureVac slips on a revised shareholders’ agreement
Jan. 13, 2022 5:06 PM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is trading ~2.4% lower on below-average volume in the post-market following an announcement on an amended shareholders' agreement related to company shares.
- The investment company dievini Hopp BioTech holding, DH-LT-Investments GmbH, and Dietmar Hopp have signed a supplement to an initial agreement originally signed in June 2020, according to an announcement from the German govt. and dievini.
- The succession planning for Dietmar Hopp's estate, which transfers the ownership of dievini entirely to the Hopp family, has led to the supplement.
- “The managing co-partners of dievini next to Dietmar Hopp will leave dievini in their current capacity and will, in the course of the separation, directly receive proportional stakes according to their holdings in CureVac and dievini's other portfolio companies as consideration.”
- To finance the restructuring, dievini plans to sell CureVac (CVAC) common shares in due course, according to the announcement.
Ratings: Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings indicated a Bearish outlook for CureVac (CVAC) since late December.