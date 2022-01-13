Mastercard CEO says 2022 retail sales stay 'relatively positive' - CNBC
Jan. 13, 2022
- Even as some retailers warn that the Omicron COVID variant is hurting sales, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach observes: "We're coming with a momentum of the holiday season into the New Year, and trends continue to look relatively positive."
- Consumers are likely to keep spending even if they don't feel comfortable going to brick-and-mortar stores, he said in a CNBC interview.
- "They have adapted, and they show all signs of wanting to do more online in digital banking and online shopping and so forth," Miebach said.
- Spending will be aided by savings that have consumers have built up during the pandemic, he added.
- Mastercard (MA) shares rose 0.6% in regular trading on Thursday, on a day when its rival Visa (NYSE:V) fell 0.3%.
