Weidai announces change in ADS ratio
Jan. 13, 2022 5:10 PM ETWeidai Ltd. (WEI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) is +2.60% in after-hours trading on announcing a change in the ratio of its American depositary shares (ADSs).
- The company is changing the ratio of its ADS representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing one (1) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing three (3) Class A ordinary shares.
- The change will have the same effect as a one-for-three reverse ADS split. No changes will be made to the firm's Class A ordinary shares.
- As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally. The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the NYSE is likely to take place at the open of trading on January 26, 2022.